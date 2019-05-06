India star suffers shoulder injury in IPL, could miss ICC World Cup 2019

Indian middle-order batsman and bowling all-rounder Kedar Jadhav picked up a shoulder injury on Sunday, and was immediately ruled out of the rest of Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

What’s worse, is the fact that the injury has also reduced Jadhav’s chances of playing in the Cricket World Cup 2019, that is scheduled to begin later this month.

“Kedar Jadhav’s getting an x-ray and a scan tomorrow,” Super Kings’ coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming said, after the match. “We’re hopeful for him. I don’t think we’ll see him again in this tournament for us. So now his attention will turn to what it looks like for the World Cup.”

“He’s in some discomfort but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it’s nothing too serious but it didn’t look that good.”

The incident happened in the fourteenth over during Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)’s chase in Sunday’s game, when Jadhav was fielding near the deep square leg boundary. Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran struck the ball down the off side and ran a single, but Dwayne Bravo the bowler failed to gather Ravindra Jadeja’s throw.

The ball missed the bowler and went for overthrows, and Jadhav had to go in for a dive near the boundary ropes to save some extra runs.

He immediately winced in pain after the dive and walked over the boundary ropes to be attended to by Super Kings physio Tommy Simsek. Eventually, Murali Vijay was named the substitute fielder as Jadhav decided not to take field for the rest of the innings.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management and selectors will hope the injury is not serious considering that the squad will depart for England on May 22nd, 2019.

Provided Jadhav’s injury rules him out of the World Cup, the selectors will take a look at the back-up options – Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, as reported by ESPN.

More details to follow.