IPL Auction 2019: Time, Date, Player List, Format, Teams and Rules

India’s premier franchise-based T20 cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League player auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 18. This would be the 12th edition of the annual tournament.

Here we take you through everything related to the upcoming auction and the things you need to know!

Date, Venue and Time

IPL auction: 18 December 2018

IPL auction 2019 (venue): Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Time: 1700H HKT

List of players retained & released

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock(Traded)

Released: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan(Traded)

Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif KM, N Jagadeesan, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Mitchell Santner

Released: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Shakib Al-Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma(Traded)

Released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stoinis(Traded)

Released: Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfraz Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos, Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi

Released: D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena

Kings XI Punjab

Retained: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mandeep Singh(Traded)

Released: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla

Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Javon Searles.

Auction purse and available player slots

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 15.20 crore (Available slots: 12 — 7 Indian, 5 Overseas)

Kings XI Punjab – INR 36.20 crore (Available slots: 15 — 11 Indian, 4 Overseas )

Delhi Capitals – INR 25.50 crore (Available slots: 10 — 7 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 18.15 crore (Available slots: 10 — 8 Indian, 2 Overseas )

Mumbai Indians – INR 11.15 crore (Available slots: 7 — 6 Indian, 1 Overseas)

Rajasthan Royals – INR 20.95 crore (Available slots: 9 — 6 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Chennai Super Kings – INR 8.40 crore (Available slots: 2 — 2 Indian, 0 Overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 9.70 crore(Available slots: 5 — 3 Indian, 2 Overseas)

IPL Auction 2019 Rules

A total of 1003 players had registered themselves for the auction, out of which 346 players have been selected for the final auction list. 227 of the registered players are Indians.

The players will be divided into four departments according to their roles – batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers. The auctioneer will call out the players’ names one by one and the franchises will bid for each of them according to their needs (bids starting from the player concerned’s base price).

Players who don’t receive a bid will go unsold but they will be back in the pot and can be bought later for a possibly reduced price.