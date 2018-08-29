NEXT GEN PHL 5 | Guiao excited to see Sotto, Edu representing men’s team

JAKARTA – In his return to international basketball scene, Yeng Guiao had experienced facing a Chinese squad bolstered by a pair of seven footers – NBA player Zhou Qi and mainstay Wang Zhelin — playing at the same time and in the process nearly leading the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas to victory in their group stage encounter in the Asian Games.

It has also given the fiery mentor a glimpse of what to expect from the Philippine side in the future.

“Sa susunod tayo naman ang may ganyan,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

Guiao was referring to Kai Sotto, the 7-foot-1, 16-year-old center from Ateneo, and 6-foot-10, Fil-Nigerian AJ Edu. Both players saw action for the Philippine under-18 squad which qualified for the Under-19 FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines was one of the four countries from Asia which qualified for the Under-19 Championship along with China, New Zealand and Australia.

In three to five years time, Sotto and Edu will become the future big men of Philippine basketball to team up with Gilas Pilipinas mainstays June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer and Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra, who may both be on their way of ushering these younger, bright stars of Philippine basketball.

“Masarap panoorin na tayo naman yung may malalaki gaya ng China ngayon. By that time, hopefully nakakuha na rin tayo ng naturalized player, a mobile big men who could complement Sotto, Edu, Kobe Paras and our other PBA big men,” added Guiao.

Guiao is seeing Sotto’s upside.

The son of former PBA player and current NLEX assistant coach Ervin Sotto has also attended some of the workouts of the Road Warriors in the PBA and Guiao likes what he saw in Sotto.

“He’s a talented big men and definitely the future of Philippine basketball. The future of Philippine basketball looks bright with these young big men coming in,” added Guiao.

