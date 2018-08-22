Poy Erram cherishes ‘dream come true’ Asiad stint with RoS-Pilipinas

JAKARTA — In one scary moment during the team’s regular practice session, Poy Erram, the promising 6-foot-8 center from Blackwater, went up high to block the shot of Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel Beer.

Erram bit on the fake and lost his balance while Standhardinger was trying to get off a shot.

There was a loud thud heard when Erram hit the canvass. He took a few seconds lying down before being helped out by his teammates from Rain or Shine-Pilipinas to get up on his feet.

A sigh of relief indeed for the rest of the members of the team. It would have also cost Erram a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for Philippine flag.

“Masakit, pero hindi naman serious,” said Erram, his hip hitting the floor first in the process.

Luckily enough, Erram was able to escape a possible injury. He has been through worse experience getting injured throughout his playing career. Both his knees suffered a torn ACL and that sidelined him for six to eight months on separate incidents.

But Erram never gave up his hopes on playing.

Over the last few years, Erram has been playing in the shadows of the premier big men in the PBA as the likes of June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer, Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra, and Raymond Almazan of Rain or Shine were the ones who always get the attention.

Silently but effectively, the former Ateneo reserved center is now making his presence felt and head coach Yeng Guiao is taking notice.

“If we did not have the match up size-wise even as early as the Kazakhstan game, manipis kami sa gitna. Ang laking bagay na pinayagan siya ng team niya, ng Blackwater, ni Boss Dioceldo (Sy), thank you. Ang laking tulong ni Poy sa amin. Nakakatulong talaga siya lalo na kapag malalaki ang kalaban,” added Guiao.

For two games, Erram had shown his potential, extending his range as far as the the three-point area and holding the forth against bigger players in the Asian Games.

“May three-point shooting pa siya ngayon. Ang tingin ko nga, pwede rin siya para sa next window ng FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier,” added Guiao.

As early as three years ago, Erram has been considered to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool as Tab Baldwin planned on including the promising big man.

For Erram, moments like this are hard to come by.

“Masarap pala yung mapunta sa ganito. Hindi pa ako nakapaglaro sa ganitong level,” added Erram. “Dream come true ito para sa akin.”

Whatever happens in the Asian Games whether he would continue donning the Philippine jersey if tapped for the next window of FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier or returning to play for his mother team in the PBA, Erram’s stint with the national team would certainly boost his stock.

He now belongs to the elite big men in the big league.

