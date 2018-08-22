‘GOOD AS ADVERTISED’ | Guiao impressed by Clarkson’s Asiad debut vs China

JAKARTA — Rain or Shine-Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao simply summed up Jordan Clarkson’s debut performance for the Philippine men’s national basketball team competing in the Asian Games and without sugar coating, the veteran mentor was impressed with what he saw.

“He’s as good as advertised,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines while inside the team bus heading back to the Athletes’s Village. “He gave his all to the point that he was cramping in the last three minutes. That was his first competitive game in two months.”

Clarkson finished with 28 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“It’s a factor that he went out in the last three minutes. Pero we held with the efforts of all the locals or the rest of the team, pero iba pa rin kapag nasa loob siya eh. He attracts the double team, he attracts the defense and it’s either he’s going to score or find somebody open,” added Guiao.

Against China, the Philippines’ penetration game was taken away by its taller, mightier opponent, but the Filipinos could do that more against the Koreans, whom we’ll be facing in the quarterfinal round.

Clarkson’s drive to the basket was swatted by 7-foot-1 Zhou Qi, an NBA player from the Houston Rockets during their game Tuesday, but expect the Filipinos led by the Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger taking it strong to the hoop than usual.

Image from Asian Games Jakarta Palembang website

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.