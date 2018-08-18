NO ZONE IN THE NBA | Clarkson gets new tricks from RoS-PHL 5

JAKARTA — Jordan Clarkson may be one of the few legitimate NBA players competing in the men’s basketball tournament of the ongoing Asian Games here, but he’s a stranger when it comes to understanding the zone defense.

On Saturday, the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas basketball team brought up to speed his familiarity with the zone defense usually being employed by teams with a bigger line up, including China.

“There’s no zone in the NBA,” Clarkson told FOX Sports Philippines in an exclusive interview in between the one and a half training session made possible by the Filipino basketball community based here in the capital that is known to be the Energy of Asia.

Head coach Yeng Guiao emphasized the importance of breaking the zone defense, especially in going up a Chinese team that is likely to field in two seven-foot players in Zhou Qi and Wang Zhelin.

Zhou is a 7-foot-1 player seeing action for the Houston Rockets while Wang is a seven-foot center who is a solid player inside.

China also has another NBA player in Ding Yanyuhang of the Dallas Mavericks, a 6-foot-7 shooting forward.

“Nakakatakot baka sonahin tayo. May seven-footer sila, dalawa pa nagsasabay. Kapag nasarahan tayo sa gitna kailangan alam natin kung ano gagawin natin,” Guiao said. “Gusto ko ring masanay si JC sa sona kasi sa NBA walang sona. Habang maaga, we’re trying to get him to the zone defense, just in case.”

“We’re ready. I think either way, whether they zone us or play match up against us, we’ll be ready. We have the outside shooters to attack their zone. If they match up with us, we can run our regular plays. I feel we can be successful with our execution.”

