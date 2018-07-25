Guiao eyes long-time players Lee, Chan to rejoin RoS-backed Asiad team

YENG Guiao will be reunited with the mainstays of Rain or Shine, whom he had handled before, but he might also take the opportunity of tapping his old stars with the Elasto Painters – Paul Lee and Jeff Chan to beef up the national team competing for the men’s basketball tournament in the Asian Games.

This was confirmed by no other than Guiao himself in a telephone interview with FOX Sports Philippines.

“Kahit sabihin nating suntok sa buwan yun, magbakasali na rin tayo, baka sakaling ipahiram eh,” Guiao said. “With Paul and Jeff, we don’t have to worry much about fast tracking their adjustment to the system because they’re already familiar with the things I want them to do.”

Lee is already the starting point guard of Magnolia Chicken Pambansang Manok. He was traded for James Yap about a month after Guiao transferred to the NLEX Road Warriors to assume bigger responsibilities as head coach and general manager of the squad.

Chan, on the other hand, was traded last season to the Phoenix Fuel Masters. Only this conference, the lefty deadshot was relegated to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings for a future first round pick.

Guiao is serious in putting up a team that could quickly embrace the system he runs.

“We don’t have much time,” added Guiao. “We want to bring in people na hindi na mangangapa sa gusto nating gawin.”

The six-time PBA champion coach added that he felt honored to be given the opportunity of handling the national team again nine years since he last coached the Philippine squad in the 2009 FIBA Asia Championship in Tianjin.

“I’m honored and flattered at the same time. Maganda rin kasi yung pinagsamahan namin. We won two championships together at Rain or Shine and for awhile, we were the most consistent team in terms of number of semis and quarterfinal appearances,” added Guiao.

Should Guiao be able to convince and get approval in allowing Lee and Chan, he will coach the nucleus of the team which he last guided to winning the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup. He will also be reunited with mainstays like Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, Raymond Almazan, Chris Tiu, Jewel Ponferada and even James Yap, whom the fiery mentor also handled nine years ago as a member of the Powerade Pilipinas national team.

