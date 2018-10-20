Watch: Former WWE star believes Chris Benoit and his family were murdered by an outsider

More than a decade ago, the sporting world witnessed one of the most harrowing acts, as it was revealed wrestler Chris Benoit had committed suicide, but not before killing his wife and son. Needless to say, the whole world was shocked. However, ex-WWE star Hornswoggle has shed some new light on this incident, as he believes that the Benoit family was murdered by an outside perpetrator.

Between the three day period from June 22, 2007, to June 24, 2007, Chris Benoit killed his wife, his son and then himself. Benoit’s wife and son died of asphyxiation, after being strangled by the veteran wrestler, who proceeded to commit suicide.

Eleven years later, still some details of this incident remain elusive, most notably, Benoit’s motive. And now, former WWE wrestler Hornswoggle has come forward and said that the trio was murdered by an outsider, not Benoit himself.

Hornswoggle’s account was posted on Youtube by the channel, Wrestling Shoots, as he delivers his explanation in a four-minute video.

The former wrestler gives an account about his friend, and how he acted perfectly normal before the incident. He even goes on to say that he didn’t witness any changes in his behaviour.

While certainly shocking, Hornswoggle’s account is something which is not entirely new. In fact, a lot of people over the years have theorised the various scenarios in which the incident unfolded, and how it was unlikely that Benoit himself was the murderer.