Shinsuke Nakamura on AJ Styles, WWE 2K19

Shinsuke Nakamura recently did an interview with TV Insider where he talked about his feud with AJ Styles, his thoughts about the latest WWE 2K19 video game, and the rise of Asian wrestlers in WWE.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed how his heated feud with AJ Styles came to be. “I wanted to do more for the first time on WWE. I think I could show myself more against AJ. But still, I liked getting the chance against AJ. After WrestleMania I became the heel, but I didn’t show everything. Just a little bit,” Nakamura said. When asked where his low blow antics came from, Nakamura was coy about it. “I wanted to say the idea came from myself, but it’s not true. I don’t want to say who it was. Everybody can imagine,” Nakamura said. “It was awesome because when I hit the low blow at WrestleMania, all the Japanese fans were shocked. The people in the arena were loud. They were like, Yeah!” he added.

Shinsuke Nakamura also expressed how proud he is for his fellow Japanese wrestlers. “This is big for Asians, not only for Japan. Everybody wants to get these opportunities. Kairi Sane, Io Shirai achieved and accomplished a lot in Japan, but they wanted to wrestle in a bigger stage. Only place is WWE right now to do that, and their decision was correct. They made the right decision. Moving to the United States is a huge decision. There are wrestlers in Japan. I think they think they can move to WWE, but it’s not so easy. There is the language. I can speak English a bit, but I’m trying,” Nakamura said.

When asked about his thoughts on his entrance in WWE 2K19, Nakamura said the game pretty much nailed it. “The motion character actor did a really good job. For the entrance, everything comes from the feeling from that day. Sometimes I dance for concentration. I dance to release my nervousness. Everything has meaning. Using the fingers before a match. Most fighters are nervous before they go out there. Nervousness makes the body tight. I don’t like that. I want to fight with a normal feeling. That’s why I move the fingers, shoulders, everything. I try to move like spaghetti,” Nakamura said.

(Photos from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.