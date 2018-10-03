Best entrances in WWE RAW right now

There’s no better way for a WWE Superstar to set the tone for their matches than having an awesome entrance. Crowds and opponents can get mesmerized with the perfect mix of pageantry, actions, and music.

Fox Sports Philippines lists a few of the best entrances in WWE Raw that are just awesome. When these Superstars make their way to the ring, the crowd is immediately with them for the whole match.

The Undertaker

The darkened arena cued in by the sound of the bell tolling signals the arrival of the Undertaker. No other entrance is as chilling than that of the Dead Man’s. His slow walk to the ring leaves both audience and opponent awed at the sight in front of them. The organ theme evokes emotions fit for the underworld. Taker caps this off by raising his arms and hiding his eyes’ iris to bring back the light and get into the fight. It’s an entrance fit for the big stage.

Triple H

Get ready for Triple H when Motörhead hits the guitar and drum. “Time to play the game,” as vocalist Lemmy would sing. This entrance perfectly captures how much of a big deal HHH’s presence is. The amazing lighting adds boss-fight feels to the entrance. HHH’s walk down the ramp, water bottle in hand, oozes confidence. His water shower and pose on the ring apron, and to the corner turnbuckle, screams “look at me, I’m Triple H!”. Just like Taker’s, it’s an entrance that’s extra special on major evens.

Seth Rollins

Energy is at a high when The Architect makes his entrance. The intensity of the guitars and drums on Seth’s entrance is a perfect hype song for both Rollins and the crowd. You can feel the energy buildup on the break as the crowd prepares to scream, “burn it down!” It’s this quick chant that brings this simple and straightforward entrance to another level.

Bobby Roode

Not to be outdone by Rollins, Bobby Roode’s entrance becomes special because of how catchy and engaging the “Glorious” chant is. However, Roode doesn’t just rely on this chant alone. His Flair-like robe and strut makes it fun to watch him walk to the ring. The poses he does also showcases well his physique that’s above the competition. All in all, it’s a glorious entrance for a glorious Superstar.

Finn Bálor

When Finn Bálor makes his entrance, the crowd gets excited. However, when the Demon Finn makes his entrance, the crowd is transported to another realm. Eerie, exciting, and a little scary, Demon Finn makes his introduction akin only to the Undertaker’s. The lights, music, and pose perfectly conveys that the man making his way to the ring is no ordinary man. We’re not yet even talking about his body paint here. When the light return, the worry and shock is just evident on his opponent’s faces.

