5 shocking Tag Team reunions on RAW

Seeing the great tag teams fall apart right in front of our very eyes is devastating. That’s why we rejoice whenever they decide to patch things up and team up one more time. Seeing these reunions go down is one of the most exciting things in WWE.

RAW hosted a number of these epic reunions that they deserve their own list. From former partners looking to conquer a greater rival to former friends rekindling their friendship, these reunions made our hearts jump for joy and shed tears of joy, for some of us at least.

The Shield

The brotherhood between the three members of The Shield is strong as heck. When Braun Strowman attempted to cash in his MITB briefcase on the August 20, 2018 edition of RAW, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came to the rescue of their Shield brother. And to everyone’s delight, the trio’s combined forces were able to overcome the Monster Among Men, sending the giant away with their patented Triple Powerbomb. The Shield is back, baby!

The Rockers

When Shawn Michaels went solo in 1992, no one thought he would team up again with this former tag team partner Marty Jannetty. So everyone was shocked to their core when the two reunited on the March 14, 2005 edition of RAW for one night only. The Rockers took on the up and coming tag team La Resistance but Jannetty was able to get the pin for his team. Their reunion further proved that literally anything can happen on RAW.

The Rock N Sock Connection

Mick Foley unfortunately found himself bullied by Randy Orton and the rest of Evolution back in 2004. So when Mrs. Foley’s baby boy needed backup, he got it in the form of The Rock. That’s right, The Rock returned to aid Mick Foley against three members of Evolution at WrestleMania XX, effectively reuniting the Rock N’ Sock Connection. The Rock and Mick Foley electrified Madison Square Garden that night with this off-the-wall reunion of friends.

Evolution

Speaking of Evolution, they themselves had to reunite on the April 14, 2014 edition of RAW to solve a common problem. After The Shield put their noses on Evolution’s business, they ended up receiving the wrath of one of the most dominating stables in WWE history. After enduring an 11-on-3 Handicap match, The Shield were in no shape to defend themselves against the reunited Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista as they launch a beatdown to remember.

D-Generation X

One of the most exciting reunions happened on the June 12, 2006 edition of RAW. Triple H was in dire need of help as Mr. McMahon ordered the Spirit Squad to injure the Game’s neck. Out came Shawn Michaels for the save. The former partners cleaned house and before you know it, one of the greatest tag teams in WWE finally reunited. D-Generation X continued to make the McMahons’ lives a living hell, shoving Vince’s face on Big Show’s rear at one point. Yikes.

