Monday Night RAW Winners and Losers 10/1/18

Are you looking for a fun way to kick off October? How about an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW? That should be explosive enough. We’re just days away from the biggest WWE event in Australia and as you can expect, things are already heating up.

And to further excite you guys for Super Show-Down, they dialed up the action and the shock for this week. This is yet another great opportunity to tally up our Winners and Losers because trust us, we have a bunch of them. Let’s get started!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman kicked off the show with a DQ win while Dolph Ziggler lost to Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre was the only one who got a taste of straight-up victory after beating Seth Rollins in one-on-one action. But his victory didn’t come from pure hustle. Ziggler was there to help his partner gain the upper hand. And while they were there, the trio sent a message to their Super Show-Down opponents by laying them out in the middle of the ring.

Loser: Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott may be the fearless leader of Riott Squad, but she’s just another arm to break for the RAW Women’s’ Champion Ronda Rousey. In all fairness, Riott held her own against the champion and was able to inflict damage to her injured ribs. But since we’re talking about Ronda Rousey, you’ll know that those tactics won’t work against her as she quickly bounced back and made Riott tap with an armbar. But hey, at least Liv Morgan looks okay now!

Winner: Elias and Kevin Owens

Seattle and basketball fans in general hated Elias and Kevin Owens this week. We’re not going to spoil why, but it’s a good one. Aside from pulling a fast one over the crowd, Owens scored the quick roll-up against a distracted Bobby Lashley. And as if that’s not enough, Owens and Elias avenged their loss last week by beating down Lashley and literally swatting Lio Rush away. Needless to say, Elias and Owens look ready for Australia on Saturday.

Loser: Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose had a rough week. After declaring his loyalty to The Shield’s brotherhood, his supposed brothers interfered during his match against Braun Strowman. Ambrose didn’t take it lightly and he voiced out his frustrations on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Yes, he could be champion right now and we’re pretty sure he’s starting to rethink his previous statement. Is the second downfall of The Shield imminent at Super Show-Down?

Winner: The Undertaker and Kane

Undeniably, the Brothers of Destruction won this week by making a surprise appearance in this week’s main event. The Undertaker and Kane look monstrous as ever. It’s like they didn’t miss a beat! Triple H came to the aid of Shawn Michaels but to no avail. The Death Valley Duo overpowered D-Generation X by taking their throats and slamming them down the mat. And as a receipt, Undertaker buried Triple H with a massive Tombstone Piledriver. Do we even need to ask if the Deadman is ready for Super Show-Down? Because the answer is a terrifying yes.

(Photos from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.