5 WWE parodies that stuck the landing

They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery. In the WWE, not necessarily. Superstars do imitate each other but more often that not, they do it to mock their rivals. These five instances of mockery are some of the great examples of mockery done right.

From imitating their opponents to even the bosses themselves, these parodies all have one thing in common—they are funny as heck. They’re bad to the ones being made fun of, but the WWE Universe certainly benefits from these laugh-out-loud moments.

Shawn Michaels as Hulk Hogan

If there’s someone who can imitate or parodize the legendary Hulk Hogan, it has to be someone who is equally legendary. And if that someone is as legendary as Shawn Michaels, you’ll get an instant classic in mockery. Michaels relentlessly made fun of Hogan’s legacy back in 2005. From wearing the costumes to imitating the way Hogan speaks, Michaels didn’t hold back in insulting his SummerSlam opponent. Needless to say, Michaels nailed it with his impressions.

Kurt Angle as John Cena

Speaking of going all out, Kurt Angle has the tendency to do so. And that also includes insulting his opponents. On the October 16, 2003 edition of SmackDown, Kurt Angle came out in full John Cena gear and spit some lines like Cena did. As if that’s not enough, a miniature version of Kurt Angle came out and put the fake Cena in a mini Angle Lock. Obviously, the real Cena didn’t take the parody lightly, but not before he got a low blow from the mini Angle.

Rated-RKO as DX

Say what you will about Rated-RKO, but they have a sense of humor. On the October 16, 2006 edition of RAW, Edge and Randy Orton came out dressed as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, respectively. Edge even had a prosthetic nose while Orton mocked Michaels’ well-documented back injury. Of course, the masters of mockery didn’t stay mum and dished out some jokes of their own, making fun of Edge’s past antics and Orton’s questionable photos.

DX as The McMahons

Speaking of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, these troublemakers are known to take mockery to the next level. The McMahons knew this very well as they’re the usual targets of DX’s antics. On the June 26, 2006 edition of RAW, DX unleashed their finest impressions of the McMahons as Triple H, dressed as Vince, came out and declared his love for “Dicks” while Michaels portrayed Shane as a hyperactive drug addict. It was a masterful segment from the masters themselves.

Breezango’s Fashion Files

But if we’re talking about parodies, no one did it better in the modern era than Tyler Breeze and Fandango with their Fashion Files segment. First airing on the May 2, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live, the duo solved fashion mysteries while making fun of not just other tag teams, but other forms of media as well. They have parodied Stranger Things, X-Files, and even Twin Peaks. They were part of the reasons why SmackDown Live was a must-see show in 2017, thanks to their deadpan humor and ridiculous antics.

