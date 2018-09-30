Becky Lynch reflects on her WWE career

Lilian Garcia recently featured Becky Lynch on her popular Chasing Glory podcast as the current SmackDown Women’s Champion talked about her new attitude and how her current as champion is different from her first.

“I feel a lot more comfortable in the role this time around. Before, maybe there was a sense of apology to it. Like, ‘Sorry, I’m the champ guys.’ Maybe there was a sense of that,” Becky said as she describes her current reign as champion. “Maybe there was a sense of me being overly nice in general. ‘Am I stepping on anyone’s toes? Is anyone offended?’ I think that’s the way I used to be. I was always such a people pleaser and as hard as I worked, I think I was always worried, ‘Do I deserve this? Am I good enough to hold this?’ Now, hell yeah,” she added.

Lynch also talked about her neglecting to do what’s best for her brand. “I wanted to make sure that Smackdown was the brand to watch and wanted to make sure that the Women’s Division was what people cared about most and that was my whole thing and maybe I wanted to work together with people too much to really make it a communal effort that we were, ‘Yes, come on guys. We’re gonna do this. We’re gonna make it,” she said. “There’s also that guilt, ya know, ‘Aww, I also want you to have it.’ Don’t think that I think that I’m better than you. It was weird stuff like that that was going through my head,” she added.

When asked how her attitude change started, Lynch gave all the credit to Charlotte Flair. “The thing is when she was gone it was the Becky Lynch Show. Becky was on a roll and she comes back and all of a sudden then I’ve gone back to the back of the line. I’m still in the title match; but, it’s not really about me anymore. It’s about her being in this match and it’s like stepping back and being like, ‘No, I want that title. I want that title. I’m not going to apologize for it. Oh, you’ve got that title?’ Bang, right across the face,” she said.

Photo from WWE.com

Transcription from Wrestlezone

