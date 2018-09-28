The best WWE matches of the week 9/28/18

What a week for WWE! If you’re not feeling the wrestling fever like we do, you’re probably struggling to keep up from your hectic schedule. Fear not because we’re here to help you catch up.

Like always, we compiled the most must-see matches of the week so you can cut your viewing in time in half. So grab your popcorn and let’s start the weekend off with these exciting matches. Let us know which was your favorite!

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival – RAW

Say what you will about Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but they are the RAW Tag Team Champions for a reason. The Revival learned it the hard way this week when they faced Ziggler and McIntyre for the titles. It was an exciting match that pushed both teams to the limit but in the end, The Revival’s efforts weren’t enough to win the tag titles. It’s probably the best showing form The Revival since coming to the main roster so it’s definitely a must-watch.

Becky Lynch vs. Lana – SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch has the strongest claim as the top female champion in WWE right now. Just take this match as proof. Not only did Lynch acts like she owns the place, she just picks her opponents without a care in the world. Her unfortunate victim was Lana, who was also dealing with some issues. Lynch just wrestled circles around her, further showing everyone what she’s capable of as the champion. It’s hard not to ignore Becky Lynch at this point.

Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali – 205 Live

A battle so intense it ended in a double-countout, Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami took their heated rivalry to the next level. After being sidelined for weeks, Ali only had one thing in mind — beating up the dastardly Itami. This week, Ali finally got his chance to get what he want in this week’s action-packed main event. Ali was able to gain the upper hand at the end, but the two were too exhausted to continue, forcing GM Drake Maverick to call the medical staff.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Otis Dozovic – NXT

The NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will do whatever it takes to win. That’s exactly what his match with Otis Dozovic this week proved, if it’s not clear yet. Dozovic didn’t make things easy for Ciampa though, his resilience rubbing the champion off the wrong way. In the end, Dozovic wasn’t able to bounce back from Ciampa’s dirty tactics. After pushing the referee to his direction, Ciampa used the distraction to end the match with a grin on his face.

Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside – Mae Young Classic

The Genius of the Sky has finally arrived! Io Shirai made her much-anticipated WWE debut in this year’s Mae Young Classic. Facing her was the equally impressive Xi Brookside, the youngest MYC competitor at 19 years old. If you’re not familiar with Io Shirai, this would be the perfect match to get to know her. Shirai’s unforgiving knees pummeled her young opponent into submission, ending things with a beautiful Asai Moonsault for the win. After all, they call her the top female wrestler in the world for a reason.

(Photo from WWE.com)

