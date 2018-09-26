Monday Night Winners and Losers 9/24/18

It’s another week of wrestling and we’re all fired up! RAW may have happened yesterday, but it’s never too late to discuss everything that happened. So gather ‘round as we split the roster into two columns—the Winners and the Losers.

From triumphant victories to disappointing failures, this week’s episode had a lot of things to digest. Let’s start the column before Brie Bella kicks us in the face.

Winner: Konnor

This one was actually a shocker for everyone. For years, the Ascension has struggled to earn a single victory both on RAW and SmackDown Live. Until this week when Konnor took down Chad Gable with a massive Dominator for the surprise win. Beating a former tag team champion was definitely a monumental event for the Wasteland Dwellers. Konnor deserves to be in the Winners’ section, no questions asked. Sorry, Gable.

Loser: Brie Bella

The Bella Twins teamed up with Natalya to take on The Riott Squad but they failed to defeat the rebellious trio. What’s more impressive is that Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan took the win even after Brie Bella injured Liv Morgan, taking her out of the match in the process. This was Brie Bella’s second major gaffe since her in-ring return. It’s one thing to cause harm on yourself, but it’s worse when you’re starting to hurt others with your mistakes.

Winner: Finn Balor and Bayley

FInn Balor and Bayley are having the time of their lives as they prepare to compete for the Mixed Match Challenge. This week, Bayley evened things out when Finn Balor faced Jinder Mahal, who is also part of the challenge together with Alicia Fox. Balor took Mahal to town with his signature high-flying offense while Bayley neutralized the unstable Alicia Fox. In the end, Balor picked up the huge win, much to the chagrin of MahAlicia.

Loser: The Revival

The Revival definitely came out this week with one goal in mind—the coveted RAW Tag Team Championships. They had to go through Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre first and that’s certainly not a walk in the park. Nonetheless, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder pulled out all the stops to try and nab the titles away. In the end, McIntyre and Ziggler’s ruthlessness allowed them to retain the titles. Still a great showing from The Revival.

Winner: The Shield

The overall winner of this week’s episode is none other than the Hounds of Justice. Despite the looming threat of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre, The Shield were able to overcome Baron Corbin and the Authors of Pain in the main event. Ziggler even tried to recruit Ambrose into their stable, but Ambrose’s allegiance to the Shield was unwavering. Is this a preview of what’s going to happen at Super Show-Down this Saturday?

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.