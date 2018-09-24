5 tag team formations that happened on RAW

We talked about tag teams breaking up before, but aren’t you curious about how some of the most popular tag teams of the modern era were formed? Because we all know that when a tag team breaks up, another one will be formed. True story.

And these teams chose to join forces live on RAW, either out of necessity or to thwart a common adversary. FOX Sports Philippines will once again travel back in time to bring you the genesis of your favorite tag teams. Enjoy!

Xavier Woods Spearheads The New Day

On the July 21, 2014 edition of RAW, history was made and nobody noticed it. After suffering a tag team loss, Big E and Kofi Kingston were confronted by Xavier Woods. He told the duo how they won’t achieve nothing by “kissing babies and shaking hands” and that it’s their time to shine. Thus, the most lovable tag team today was born. New Day started out as a vicious stable who dominated almost everyone before turning into the goofballs they are today.

Anger Management Definitely Works

Daniel Bryan and Kane are the living proof that hugs definitely make things better. After a successful anger management session, Dr. Shelby asked Bryan and Kane to “hug it out” on the September 12, 2012 edition of RAW, not knowing that it will produce one of WWE’s most dysfunctional tag teams in history. Team Hell No went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships multiple times as they argue who the real tag team champion is.

Cesaro and Sheamus Raise The Bar

After a grueling best-of-seven matches, Cesaro and Sheamus found themselves in a stalemate. Instead of a final match, GM Mick Foley awarded both men a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships on the September 26, 2016 edition of RAW. It took the former rivals a while to get used to their new team, but eventually, they found themselves on the same page. They won the RAW Tag Team Championships four times before moving to SmackDown Live.

Back When RAW was Rated-RKO

In 2006, Edge hated the reunited D-Generation X with a vengeance. He decided to recruit Randy Orton on the October 9 edition of RAW to finally “get rid of DX.” And thus, Rated-RKO was born to terrorize Shawn Michaels and Triple H. They also dominated the tag team division after capturing the World Tag Team Championships. Rated-RKO pushed DX to the limit, Triple H tore his quad when they faced each other at New Year’s Revolution 2007.

Thank Undertaker for D-Generation X

Speaking of DX, Shawn Michaels and Triple H formed the infamous team after their encounter with The Undertaker. The duo first teamed up on the August 18, 1997 edition of RAW against Mankind and The Undertaker. The presence of two dangerous Superstars were too much for Michaels and HHH that they decided to end the match with a DQ. From there, their gang of violent and relentless rebels changed the history of WWE, for better or worse.

