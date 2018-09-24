5 memorable title changes that happened on RAW

One reason to always keep your eyes glued every week for RAW is the unpredictable. Blink once and you’ll definitely miss great matches, entertaining encounters, and significant title changes. You probably missed one or two of these awesome moments.

Literally anyone in the RAW roster can win major gold in one lucky week. FOX Sports Philippines compiled the best instances of significant title changes that happened live on free TV. Trust us, these moments are gold. Get it?

The Rhodes Brothers Wins Tag Team Gold

Before the legendary Dusty Rhodes passed away in 2015, he got to witness his two sons win tag team gold in honor of him. On the October 14, 2013 edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes and Goldust overcame the towering odds the Shield imposed to win their first WWE Tag Team Championships together as brothers. The place erupted as Cody and Goldust hugged their father Dusty afterwards in celebration of this huge milestone for the Rhodes family.

The Miz Shockingly Wins The Big One

Wrap your head around this: The Miz is the first Tough Enough contestant to win the WWE Championship. He didn’t even win the damn thing! Miz’ crowning moment happened on the November 22, 2010 edition of RAW when he cashed in his MITB briefcase against a defenseless Randy Orton. Everyone’s jaw dropped as Miz raised the WWE Championship in celebration. On that day, the haters definitely became believers of The Miz.

Mick Foley’s Triumphant WWE Title Chase

In probably the wildest championship match in history, Mick Foley reached the peak of his wrestling career when he won the WWF Championship from The Rock. The Corporation tried to stop Foley from winning, but D-Generation X and Stone Cold Steve Austin evened things out. DX even carried Foley over their shoulders in celebration. The win also helped WWE outlast WCW in the ratings, effectively ending the Monday Night Wars in the process.

Lita and Trish Stratus Made WWE History

Before Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair tangled for the title multiple times on RAW, Trish Stratus and Lita were laying the foundation for them. In the first WWE show headlined by women, Lita captured her first Women’s Championship from Stratus on the December 6, 2004 edition of RAW. Lita didn’t hold back as she pulled out all the tricks up her sleeve, sacrificing her body in the process. In the end, the better woman won and history was made.

Eddie Guerrero and RVD’s Dream Match

What do you get when you place an uber-talented luchador and a brazen daredevil in a ladder match? An instant classic, that’s what. Eddie Guerrero and Rob Van Dam did just that on the May 27, 2002 edition of RAW when they squared off, Guerrero’s Intercontinental Championship hanging above. Even after a random fan tried to interfere, Guerrero and RVD were able to pull off one of the best matches in RAW history, proving once again how great these two Superstars really were.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.