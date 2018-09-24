5 unique and creative Tag Team entrances in WWE

Last week, we listed the coolest and most unique entrances in WWE and they’re all from singles competitors. “What about the tag teams?” we hear you say. Nope, we didn’t forget because tag teams deserve their own list.

Of course, tag team entrances deserve to be celebrated and revisited. Just like their solo counterparts, phenomenal tag teams also need to make their entrances as memorable as possible. Luckily, these five teams did their homework and aced it.

D-Generation X

There’s no better way to start this list than the master of chaos and subordination, D-Generation X. Whether you pick their classic entrance back in the ’90s or the more modern takes, you still get an entrance that fully represents what Shawn Michaels and Triple H are capable of. Their loud and obnoxious entrance dials up the energy around the arena to eleven. Just be ready when Triple H asks you if you’re ready. He has a little bit of a hearing problem.

The Vaudevillains

Simon Gotch and Aiden English paid tribute to the roots of professional wrestling by giving us a unique entrance appropriate for the old times. As their old-timey music hits, fans are treated to a classical entrance that plays like an old movie, complete with grayscale aesthetics and old film elements. Despite their vicious nature, it’s hard not to smile every time they go out and compete. Even their moveset celebrates the strongmen of yesteryear. You gotta love it.

The New Day

If we’re talking about entrances, New Day should definitely be inserted to the conversation. We’ll choose to honor their latest entrance since it’s arguably their best. Whether they’re throwing out cereal or pancakes, the talented group of Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston always deliver in bringing the power of positivity to the table. Accompanied by Woods’ trusty trombone Francesca, New Day can be loud at times, but it’s all in the name of fun.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Speaking of loud, the Realest Guys in the Room had one of the most memorable entrances in WWE. Whether you like them or not, Enzo Amore and Big Cass got everyone chanting for them with their crowd-pleasing entrance routine. From Amore’s aggressive energy to Cass’ intimidating presence, these two make the ideal tag team everyone had to watch out for. Now that’s something you definitely can’t teach.

The Shield

Another way to stand out from the rest is to bend the norm once in a while. The Shield is too cool to be entering the ring like everyone else. Instead, they show how anti-establishment they are by making their entrance among the crowd. As their heavy and overwhelming music starts polluting the arena, there’s no escaping the fate of anyone facing the hounds of Justice. Also, the Shield inspired most kids to wear bulletproof vests. They made that look cool as heck.

