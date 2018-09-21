LOOK: WWE 2K19 full superstar ratings released

2K and WWE are in full force promoting the upcoming entry to their popular video game franchise, WWE 2K19. They recently released all the ratings of every character in the game, along with with other promotional videos featuring real-time gameplay.

WWE recently released in-game Superstar entrances from the likes of Carmella, Charlotte Flair, and an entrance mashup of the Shield entering the arena as the New Day. WWE also released simulated matches that featured Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out the full Superstar ratings below.

Adam Cole: 81

Aiden English: 73

AJ Styles: 91

Akam: 78

Akira Tozawa: 76

Aleister Black: 84

Alexa Bliss: 85

Alexander Wolfe: 76

Alicia Fox: 71

Andre The Giant: 87

Andrade “Cien” Almas: 81

Alundra Blaze: 85

Angelo Dawkins: 72

Apollo Crews: 76

Ariya Daivari: 68

Asuka: 84

Bam Bam Bigelow: 83

Baron Corbin: 84

Batista: 87

Batista ’10: 89

Beth Phoenix: 85

Bayley: 80

Becky Lynch: 83

Bianca Belair: 77

Big E: 84

Big Boss Man: 81

Big Show: 82

Billie Kay: 78

Bo Dallas: 77

Bobby Fish: 77

Bobby Roode: 81

Booker T:

Braun Strowman: 89

Bray Wyatt: 83

Bray Wyatt ’14: 87

Bret “Hit Man” Hart: 91

Brie Bella: 76

British Bulldog: 81

Brock Lesnar: 93

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake: 82

Bryan Danielson: 76

Carmella: 80

Cedric Alexander: 83

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 75

Charlotte Flair: 85

Christian: 83

Chris Jericho: 85

Chris Jericho ’00: 88

Chris Jericho ’10: 88

Curt Hawkins: 64

Curtis Axel: 77

Dana Brooke: 69

Daniel Bryan: 88

Daniel Bryan ’10: 80

Daniel Bryan ’12: 83

Daniel Bryan ’13: 92

Daniel Bryan ’14: 89

Dash Wilder: 77

Dean Ambrose: 86

Diamond Dallas Page: 86

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 84

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 83

Dusty Rhodes: 85

Dusty Rhodes ’85: 88

Eddie Guerrero: 89

Edge: 89

Elias: 82

Ember Moon: 81

Epico Colon: 72

Eric Young: 79

Erick Rowan ’14: 79

Fandango: 79

Finn Bálor: 85

Finn Bálor Demon: 87

“Gentleman” Jack Gallagher: 71

The Godfather: 79

Goldberg: 90

Goldust: 76

Gran Metalik: 73

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine: 79

Harper: 84

Heath Slater: 73

Hideo Itami: 76

Ivory: 80

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

Jacqueline: 82

Jason Jordan: 78

Jeff Hardy: 84

Jey Uso: 84

Jey Uso ’14: 82

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 79

Jimmy Uso: 84

Jimmy Uso ’14: 82

Jinder Mahal: 83

John Cena: 89

John Cena ’03: 82

John Cena ’13: 92

Johnny Gargano: 80

Kairi Sane: 79

Kalisto: 75

Kane: 80

Kane ’12: 83

Kane ’98: 87

Karl Anderson: 80

Kassius Ohno: 73

Kevin Nash: 88

Kevin Owens: 88

Kevin Owens ’18: 88

Killian Dain: 79

King Booker: 86

Kofi Kingston: 84

Kofi Kingston ’12: 82

Konnor: 72

Kurt Angle ’01: 86

Kurt Angle ’06: 89

Kyle O’Reilly: 79

Lana: 70

Lars Sullivan: 80

Lex Luger: 86

Lince Dorado: 73

Lita: 84

Liv Morgan: 71

Luke Gallows: 80

Luke Harper ’14: 84

Mandy Rose: 70

Maryse: 73

Matt Hardy: 84

Mickie James: 78

The Miz: 86

The Miz ’10: 84

Mojo Rawley: 75

Mr. McMahon: 73

Mr. Perfect: 83

Mustafa Ali: 81

Montez Ford: 72

Naomi: 82

Natalya: 83

Nia Jax: 84

Nick Miller: 72

Nikki Bella: 81

Noam Dar: 69

No Way Jose: 71

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis Dozovic: 74

Paige: 83

Papa Shango: 77

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 78

Primo Colon: 72

R-Truth: 77

R-Truth ’12: 80

Randy Orton: 87

Randy Orton ’13: 88

“Macho Man” Randy Savage: 89

“Macho Man” Randy Savage ’92: 90

“Ravishing” Rick Rude: 84

Razor Ramon: 85

Rezar: 78

Rhyno: 76

Ric Flair: 91

Ric Flair ’88: 90

Ric Flair ’91: 90

Rick “The Model” Martel: 82

Ricky Morton: 84

Rey Mysterio: 86

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat ’87: 87

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat ’94: 85

Rikishi: 82

Robert Gibson: 83

The Rock: 93

The Rock ’01: 91

Roderick Strong: 79

Roman Reigns: 92

Ronda Rousey: 87

Rowan: 80

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper: 86

Ruby Riott: 80

Rusev:: 84

Sami Zayn: 82

Samoa Joe: 88

Sarah Logan: 70

Sasha Banks: 81

Scott Dawson: 77

Scott Hall: 86

Seth Rollins: 88

Shane McMahon: 81

Shane Thorne: 72

Shawn Michaels ’05: 88

Shawn Michaels ’97: 92

Shayna Baszler: 81

Sheamus: 84

Shelton Benjamin: 78

Shinsuke Nakamura: 87

Sin Cara: 72

Sonya Deville: 74

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Sting: 89

Sting ’91: 90

Sting ’98: 88

Sting ’99: 91

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: 92

Sycho Sid: 86

Tamina: 74

Tatanka: 81

Ted DiBiase: 85

Titus O’Neil: 77

TJP: 76

Tony Nese: 70

Triple H: 89

Triple H ’01: 91

Triple H ’14: 89

Trish Stratus: 85

Tucker Knight: 75

Tye Dillinger: 75

Tyler Bate: 78

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 90

The Undertaker: 87

The Undertaker ’02: 90

The Undertaker ’91: 88

Vader: 87

Velveteen Dream: 80

Viktor: 73

Xavier Woods: 83

Zack Ryder: 76

(Photo from WWE.com)

