Update on Alexa Bliss’ recent injury

Alexa Bliss was recently pulled from the second season of Mixed Match Challenge due to an arm injury. She has reportedly complained about feeling some numbness in her left arm.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Alexa Bliss was cleared for “minimal exertion” only. This means she won’t be able to compete and instead take on limited roles for the meantime. It was reported previously that the injury took place during her match with Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell but the explanation was offered solely for the storyline. Bliss was reportedly going to be a manager for other heel Superstars at live events, but now it seems that her appearances have been pulled off.

WWE pushed through with Alexa Bliss joining the Mixed Match Challenge hoping that she will be cleared to wrestle on time. But after she was replaced by Ember Moon, Bliss’ recovery time is now up in the air. She is scheduled to face Trish Stratus at WWE’s first-ever all-female PPV Evolution on October 28. No word yet if she can recover on time for her historic match with one of WWE’s legendary female wrestlers.

(Photos from WWE.com)

