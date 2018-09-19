WWE 2K19 announces new DLC roster pack

2K revealed the playable characters that will be included in this year’s WWE 2K19 DLC Pack during this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

The DLC pack mostly include NXT Superstars but some big names are noticeably absent, most notably the NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa. 2K will reveal the full roster, along with DLC and Season Pass characters, on a press release tomorrow. The full list of DLC characters are listed below.

Bobby Lashley – RAW

Candice LeRae – NXT

Dakota Kai – NXT

EC3 – NXT

Lacey Evans – NXT

Lio Rush – 205 Live

Mike and Maria Kanellis – RAW

Ricochet – NXT

War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) – NXT

Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Elias, and rapper Wale also unveiled the soundtrack for WWE 2K19 on the UpUpDownDown Youtube channel. Unlike last year’s releases, WWE 2K19’s soundtrack were curated by the WWE Superstars themselves. The following tracks can now be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.

“Passion” by AWOLNATION (chosen by Daniel Bryan)

“Skin” by Bullet for My Valentine (chosen by The Miz)

“Survival” by Eminem (chosen by AJ Styles)

“Champion” by Fall Out Boy (chosen by Alexa Bliss)

“Spit Out the Bone” by Metallica (chosen by Triple H)

“Work Hard” by Migos (chosen by Samoa Joe)

“Ric Flair Drip” by Offset & Metro Boomin (chosen by Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair)

“rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage (chosen by Elias)

“The 11th Hour” by Rancid (chosen by Sami Zayn)

“DEVIL” by Shinedown (chosen by Baron Corbin)

“Override” by Slipknot (chosen by Seth Rollins)

“Ungrateful & Thankful” (chosen by The New Day)

