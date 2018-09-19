WWE title stipulation announced for Super Show-Down

SmackDown Live GM Paige announced a new stipulation for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down. It will now be a No Disqualification Match where a winner must be decided.

This comes after a very heated contest between the two rivals at Hell in a Cell that resulted in a controversial win in favor of AJ Styles. Styles was visibly tapping after Joe applied the Coquina clutch but the referee counted the pin against Joe. In their first encounter at SummerSlam, Styles hit Joe with a steel chair repeatedly, resulting in a DQ win for Joe. This led to Paige wanting to see a decisive winner between two of SmackDown Live’s best.

Now that anything can happen in their match, how will AJ Styles escape the wrath of Samoa Joe, who will stop at nothing to win the WWE Championship? Can Joe overcome the willpower of Styles now that the playing field favors him the most? WWE’s biggest show in Australia will take place on October 6, 2018 from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Check out the updated card below.

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

#1 Contendership Match for the WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Triple H w/ Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker w/ Kane

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias & Kevin Owens

