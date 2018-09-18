Monday Night Winners and Losers 9/17/18

Fresh off from a trip to Hell, RAW bounced back with another action-packed episode. That means we’re back with another edition of Monday Night Winners and Losers! The first days of the week can be fun, too.

And this week’s episode is another must-watch. We got title matches, shocking returns, and even The Undertaker. What’s not to love? But as always, this week had its own fair share of winners and losers, so let’s go through them one by one.

Winner: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Bobby Lashley had a great week after he found a manager of his own: 205 Live’s Lio Rush! Their partnership was put the test this week when Lashley went faced Elias in singles action. But even with the looming threat of Kevin Owens, Rush proved himself to be a useful ally for Lashley. He even showcased some of his high-flying moves that made him an exciting attraction back in 205 Live. Good job on your first day at the main roster, kid!

Loser: Dolph Ziggler

So much for being a dual champion. Dolph Ziggler could’ve easily won the Intercontinental Championship this week, but alas, Seth Rollins managed to show up. Despite receiving injuries last Sunday at Hell in a Cell, Rollins was able to fend off Ziggler as he defiantly staked his claim to his title. In the end, Ziggler’s rematch clause for the Intercontinental Championship was squandered by the Kingslayer. Back of the line, Show-Off.

Winner: The Undertaker

“You bring your friends? I bring mine,” was probably The Undertaker’s motto this week as he vowed to destroy the legend of Triple H once and for all. This time, the Deadman won’t be alone because he will bring his brother Kane at Super Show-Down to stay in his corner, balancing out the presence of Shawn Michaels on Triple H’s side. Needless to say, the biggest WWE show in Australia just became a lot crowdier. Aussies better be ready.

Loser: Alexa Bliss’ Entourage

How inspiring of Alexa Bliss to stay positive and turn a new leaf after her repeated loss against Ronda Rousey. Bliss decided she’ll try and shape Mickie James and Alicia Fox to the goddess that she is, but she made a mistake by challenging Ember Moon. Who would’ve thought Moon can get herself an ally as massive as Nia Jax? The returning former champion wasted no time taking out James and Fox to get the win for her team.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had a rough week. He’s still technically the Universal Champion, but now he has two monsters eyeing his back. And he had to take care of an abusive Acting GM as he was forced to defend his title against him. Despite Corbin restarting and adding stipulations to their match plus Braun Strowman’s Dog of War lurking at ringside, Reigns was still able to defend his title, thanks in large to his Shield brothers coming to his aid.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

