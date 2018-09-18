Nikki Bella says she’s still friends with John Cena

During Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash last Wednesday, Nikki Bella revealed that she and her ex-fiance John Cena are still good friends. “I think John and I will always be good friends. We just have such a great relationship.”

Nikki Bella also opened up about her adjusting once again to the single life. “It’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [my sister Brie Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun,” Nikki said on the red carpet. But she admitted that she hasn’t started dating other men. “Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” Nikki said playfully.

Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their six-year relationship in July. Releasing a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Nikki said, “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after defeating The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. Their struggles to plan a wedding, mend their rocky relationship, and their eventual breakup were all documented on the latest season of Total Bellas that aired two month ago.

