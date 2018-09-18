WWE announces next Saudi Arabia event

During the opening segment of this week’s RAW, Acting GM Baron Corbin announced that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in the next Saudi Arabia show in November.

WWE.com later confirmed Crown Jewel, the next big WWE event that will take place in Saudi Arabia, will on November 2. The vent will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority. This will e the second WWE show in a 10-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The second Saudi Arabia show will take place on the same week as Evolution, WWE’s all-female PPV, which will take place on October 28 at the The Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Aside from the triple threat main event, Crown Jewel will also host “the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world.” The participants are yet to be announced but WWE included a sneak peek of the trophy awaiting the tournament’s first winner. Just like the first Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel will stream on the WWE Network.

Crown Jewel will be part of a stacked line-up of year-end WWE shows, beginning on October 2 with Super Show-Down in Australia followed by the Evolution PPV. After Crown Jewel, Survivor Series will follow on November 18 and TLC will close out the WWE PPV calendar on December 16.

