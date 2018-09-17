WWE: 5 battles that happened atop Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell is arguably WWE’s most dangerous match stipulation. But somehow, brave Superstars still come out and play inside the devil’s playground. But what’s more dangerous than being locked inside the Hell in a Cell structure?

Try climbing the thing and brawling on top of the unforgiving steel. The idea seems crazy, but believe it or not, a bunch of Hell in a Cell combatants already did it. FOX Sports Philippines compiled the most vertigo-inducing Cell moments in WWE history. Enjoy!

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

After brutalizing Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens became the obsession of Shane McMahon. It all culminated at Hell in a Cell 2017 when the violence reached the top of the structure. Shane and Owens brawled atop of Hell in a Cell as the crowd gasps at their every move. Shane sent Owens crashing down the announce table before dropping a huge elbow from the top of cell structure. Too bad Sami Zayn was there.

Triple H vs Mick Foley

Of course we have to mention Mick Foley on this list. But this time, let’s focus on another equally violent encounter he had inside Hell in a Cell, this time against Triple H. Putting his career on the line at No Way Out 2000, Foley dragged the champion to the top of the cell out of desperation. Before Foley could end things with a nasty piledriver, Triple H countered with a back body drop, sending Foley crashing through the ring below.

CM Punk vs. Ryback, Paul Heyman

CM Punk sure was unlucky as he had to face the massive Ryback inside Hell in a Cell twice. Their first battle was at Hell in a Cell 2012 where Ryback dropped Punk with a thunderous Shell Shock after the latter cheated to win. A year later, the two once again walked inside Hell in a Cell and this time, Punk beat Ryback mercilessly to win the match. Punk then beat up his former manager Paul Heyman with a kendo stick on top of the Hell in a Cell structure.

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

Why start the match inside Hell in a Cell when you can start it on top of Hell in a Cell? This is exactly what Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins did at Hell in a Cell 2014. The former Shield brothers started their match on top of the cell with the help of Rollins’ J&J Security cohorts. Fights on top of the cell don’t really end well and the same goes to these two. Ambrose and Rollins ended their roof brawl by sending each other crashing down the announced table.

The First Ever Six-Man Hell in a Cell

Two men destroying each other inside Hell in a Cell is dangerous enough. Try fitting six people in it. Kurt Angle defended his WWF Championship against Stone Cold, The Rock, Rikishi, Triple H, and The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell at Armageddon 2000 and well, things didn’t go well. Five of the competitors brawled it out on top of the cell with the Deadman getting the last laugh by sending Rikishi crashing down through a truckload of sawdust with a massive Chokeslam from the top of the cell, a callback to Undertaker obliterating Mankind two years prior.

(Photos from WWE.com)

————

