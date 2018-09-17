WWE: 5 unforgettable Matt Hardy moments

Matt Hardy recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition last weekend. The news came as a sad one but instead of moping in a corner, we here at FOX Sports Philippines chose instead to relive some of Matt Hardy’s best moments in WWE.

From his greatest achievements to the rivalries he created, Matt Hardy’s highlight reel is no short of unforgettable moments for fans to enjoy. Join us as we reminisce five of these great moments.

Matt Hardy unloads his fury on Edge



Who could forget the drama between Matt Hardy, Edge, and Lita in 2005? After finding out Lita cheated on him with Edge, Hardy was livid. He took his anger out on Edge on the July 11, 2005 episode of RAW as he launched an all-out attack on the Rated-R Superstar. Officials tried to seperate the two but Hardy’s rage was too much to bear. When they were finally separated, Hardy then told the WWE to kiss him where the sun don’t shine. Talk about a ballsy move.

Matt Hardy wins his first wold title



There was a time in WWE when both Jeff and Matt Hardy held the top titles of their respective brands. Jeff won the WWE Championship in 2008 while Matt Hardy won the ECW World Championship the same year. It all went down at Unforgiven 2008 when Matt Hardy outlasted Mark Henry, Finlay, Chavo Guerrero, and The Miz in a unique Championship Scramble match. Seeing the two brothers holding world titles on their shoulders was indeed a wonderful sight.

Matt Hardy turns on his brother Jeff



Sadly, Matt Hardy also has a record of screwing his brother over. At the Royal Rumble 2009, Matt cost his brother Jeff the WWE Championship by hitting him with a steel chair, helping his former rival Edge win the title. It was a shocking moment spurred by the jealousy he feels against his more successful brother. After making his brother’s life miserable, Matt received his WrestleMania moment when he defeated Jeff in an Extreme Rules match at WrestleMania 25.

Matt Hardy and the Woken Universe

Matt Hardy always had this weird side hidden in him. In 2017, he unleashed this side to the delight of the WWE Universe. Sporting a new look and seemingly speaking in tongues, Matt Hardy introduced the “Woken Universe” where he is a powerful deity and Jeff Hardy is obsolete. “Woken” Matt Hardy first tested his mettle against the equally eccentric Bray Wyatt, culminating in a chaotic and exhausting Ultimate Deletion match on the March 19, 2018 edition of RAW.

Matt Hardy returns at Wrestlemania



But of course, the “Woken Universe” won’t be possible if the Hardy Boyz didn’t make a surprise return at WrestleMania 33. In another amazing WrestleMania moment, Matt and Jeff Hardy shocked everyone by coming back to the WWE and winning the RAW Tag Team Championship on their first night back, outlasting three other teams in a ladder match. Needless to say, Matt Hardy made the right choice by ending his wrestling career performing for the WWE Universe.

(Photo from WWE.com)

