WWE: Matt Hardy announces retirement from wrestling

The fears of most fans have finally come to fruition. Matt Hardy officially announced his intent to retire from in-ring competition, effectively ending his illustrious 26-year career.

After his last appearance on a WWE Live event in Corpus Christi last Saturday, Hardy posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “Time To Go Home” where he thanked the entire WWE Universe and talked about his decision to retire and go home to his family.

“There’s been a lot of speculation for quite awhile online if I’m going to be wrestling any longer or not. WWE fortunately let me fulfill all my advertised commitments, but tonight here in Corpus Christi this was the last advertised commitment my I had. I never say never – or as ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy would say ‘Neva say neva!’ – but tonight is most likely the last time you’ll ever see ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy in a WWE ring,” Hardy said.

When he was asked about what’s next for him, Hardy replied, “I have two young kids and a wife. It’s time for me to go home.”

His retirement is the result of months-long contemplation after he revealed that his lower back and pelvis started fusing together, posing a huge risk to his health. Hardy was reportedly considering a role backstage as an agent.

Prior to his retirement, Hardy posted numerous photos from his career and from his wonderful fans on Twitter. He has also started tweeting goodbyes to everyone, particularly to his former tag team partner Bray Wyatt.

Matt Hardy will leave behind a great legacy as a tag team specialist and a certified showman. He was a nine-time tag team champion and has won multiple titles as a singles competitor, including the ECW World Championship, United States Championship, Hardcore Championship, and European Championship. He also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the RAW Tag Team Championship in 2018 alone.

Hardy has also undergone a lot of transformation through the years. Together with his brother Jeff, Hardy formed one of the most iconic tag teams in WWE history. As a singles competitor, he had unforgettable battles with the likes of Edge, Montel Vontavious Porter, and Jeff Hardy. His most recent persona, “Woken” Matt Hardy, will go down in history as one of the most unique and refreshing characters to ever step foot in the ring.

(Photos from WWE.com)

