Update on Mick Foley’s Hell in a Cell Gig

Last Monday, Mick Foley announced that he’ll once again enter the Hell in a Cell structure. This time, he will act as a guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman on Sunday’s Hell in a Cell main event.

According to his segment last week, Foley will enter the Cell once again to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the very first Hell in a Cell match. It’s been 18 months since he last step foot in a WWE ring and fans are worried about the Hardcore Legend’s safety. Fortunately, Dave Meltzer clarified Foley’s role on his latest Wrestling Observer Radio report. According to Meltzer, Foley won’t be involved in any action and is “not allowed to take a bump.”

His only job is to officiate the match right in the middle. Everyone was also instructed to keep Foley safe at all times. While being locked inside one of WWE’s most dangerous structures with two behemoths slugging it out doesn’t scream safety, we can at least rest assured that neither Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman will lay a hand on Mrs. Foley’s baby boy. Foley was also booked for the match to promote his one-man show that will immediately air after the PPV.

Instead of getting excited, fans expressed their concerns over this decision considering how dangerous a Hell in a Cell match can get. Foley would know firsthand what hell awaits Reigns and Strowman as he cemented his career after one infamous Cell match from 1998. Foley took a lot of damage from that match after falling off from the top of the structure twice.

(Photos from WWE.com)

——

