Brie Bella Talks About Her In-Ring Return

Brie Bella did a Yahoo Sports interview recently where she talked about her transition from wrestling to motherhood and how it’s affecting her in-ring return. She also addressed her failed attempts at executing two missed suicide dives last week on RAW.

Brie revealed how her journey back to the WWE began. “I’ve been sitting back as a fan of WWE watching these women do incredible things, making history, breaking barriers and I sat at home wanting to be a part of it,” Bella told Yahoo Sports. “When this opportunity came up, I just said yes without thinking.” Her first in-ring return happened last January at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match where she competed with her sister Nikki.

“It was hard for me at the Rumble just vanity-wise. It sounds silly, but I was wondering if people were going to say ‘Woah, Brie looks weird.’ I still have baby weight to lose and I didn’t know if it would disappoint the fans that I wasn’t the Brie from before I had my baby,” Brie said about returning to the ring after giving birth. While she had her own anxiety, it was still a great experience for Brie. She felt empowered more than ever.

Brie Bella admitted that she’s having a hard time adjusting her body to wrestle again, resulting to the now infamous suicide dive las week. “With any type of physical body change, it changes so much,” Bella said. “Even last week on ‘Raw’ when I did the suicide dive and it was less momentum than I should have had, I forgot that I’m 10 pounds heavier than what I was. Gravity doesn’t lie. That was a little different for me,” Brie explained.

When she was approached to be part of the Daniel Bryan/Miz storyline, Brie Bella got more inspired to make an in-ring return. “As a wife, sitting back and seeing this story build with Miz, it’s really fun. When they called me and asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to.’ I feel like this has layers and I feel that Miz and Bryan have something so powerful there that Maryse and I can add a little more oomph to it,” Brie said.

(Photo from WWE.com)

