The Best WWE Matches of The Week 9/14/18

We understand how busy people can be. You can't possibly catch all the amazing wrestling every single week. Don't worry, we got you, fam.

And not to spoil anything, but this week was a fun one if you’re a huge fan of women’s wrestling. Check out this week’s list of must-see matches lovingly compiled by FOX Sports Philippines for your binging pleasure.

Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James – RAW

Ronda Rousey competing in a WWE ring is always a fun time. And this week, she once again graced us with her vicious offense alongside Natalya to take on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. While Natalya took almost the beating, things started to go downhill when Rousey was tagged in. Rousey and Nattie ended up winning the match, but Bliss was able to give a parting gift to her rival in the form of a superkick straight to the rib. You won that one, Alexa.

Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair – NXT

What happens when you pit an undefeated super athlete against an unpredictable ball of chaos? You get a wild main event on a Wednesday night, courtesy of Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross. You can bet that no one came out of this match unscathed as it took a swarm of referees to separate these two from each other. If you enjoy watching two people bent on destroying each other with everything they got, queue this up on your WWE Network watchlist.

Rusev Day vs. The Bar – SmackDown Live

The finals of SmackDown Live’s mini tag team tournament took place this week and it was a doozy. Rusev and Aiden English faced an uphill battle against Sheamus and Cesaro, two of WWE’s hardest hitters. With New Day providing meaningful and in-depth commentary at ringside, the stakes couldn’t get any higher. In the end, a self-sacrifice by the lovable bard opened the path to victory for Rusev. But can they outlast the New Day at Hell in a Cell?

Cedric Alexander & Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher – 205 Live

Have you ever had a match so good, the GM of your show had no choice but to award you a title shot? Drew Gulak sure had. After begging for another shot at the Cruiserweight Championship, he was awarded one after decisively beating the champion Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa in tag team action. Gulak gave Alexander a glimpse of his future by making Tozawa tap out with a vicious Gulock. Alexander better hug his title tight until next week.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Ashley Rayne – Mae Young Classic

Redemption has never looked this dominant. After failing to win last year’s event, Mercedes Martinez wanted a second chance to win the Mae Young Classic trophy. Unfortunately, she was pitted against veteran wrestler Ashley Rayne in the first round. What transpired next was a hard-hitting back-and-forth between two experienced combatants. In the end, Martinez took one step closer to the trophy by soundly beating Rayne in a hard-fought first round match.

