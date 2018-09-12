The Rock’s daughter spotted at Performance Center

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone was spotted at the WWE Performance Center where she has reportedly started training on a part-time basis for a possible wrestling career in the future.

Reports have confirmed Simone’s presence at the Performance Center after SmackDown Live star Zelina Vega mentioned how she inspired Simone to be a wrestler during her appearance on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. Apparently, Simone has been training for the past few months and it is believed that she will start a more serious training in the coming months. Simone recently turned 17 last month and is currently attending high school.

Meet Simone Garcia Johnson — The Rock’s daughter and the first Golden Globe Ambassador pic.twitter.com/PQP46HZNE3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 8, 2018

Simone Johnson had already expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career in the past. Last year in an interview, she said, “”It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

Fortunately, Simone’s father supports her daughter fully. In an interview two months ago, The Rock talked about her daughter’s interest in becoming a WWE Superstar. “”I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.’ And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ,” he said.

Simone Johnson will follow the footsteps of legendary Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Natalya who carried the art of wrestling in their blood. She will be the first fourth-generation female wrestler once she steps foot in a WWE ring.

