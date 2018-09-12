WWE 2K19 completes its roster reveal

2K concluded their roster reveal yesterday by announcing 54 Superstars to be added to the final WWE 2K19 game, consisting mostly of Hall of Famers and legends from past eras.

2K released the final episode of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal on a YouTube livestream. Hosted by Cesaro, Sheamus, Rusev, and the ravishing Lana, the livestream introduced the final set of characters as the four hosts discussed who they’ll be playing with once the new game comes out. The following Superstars will officially be part of the WWE 2K19 roster.

Alundra Blayze

Andre The Giant

Bam Bam Bigelow

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Booker T

Bret “Hit Man” Hart

British Bulldog

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Christian

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Goldberg

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

Ivory

Jacqueline

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Lita

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Mr. McMahon

Mr. Perfect

Papa Shango

“Ravishing” Rick Rude

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

Ric Flair

“The Model” Rick Martel

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Ricky Morton

Rikishi

Robert Gibson

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels

Stephanie McMahon

Sting

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

The Godfather

The Rock

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker

Vader

WWE 2K19 now has 191 characters players can choose from, the largest so far out of all WWE 2K games. Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey were part of this week’s reveal as part of the pre-order package. The game also features AJ Styles as the cover and Daniel Bryan as the focus of this year’s 2K Showcase. 2K will also release a collectible Wooooo! Edition set to showcase the career of the legendary Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

WWE 2K19 is set to be released worldwide on October 9, 2018.

(Photo from WWE.com)

