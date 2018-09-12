WWE 2K19 completes its roster reveal

2K concluded their roster reveal yesterday by announcing 54 Superstars to be added to the final WWE 2K19 game, consisting mostly of Hall of Famers and legends from past eras.
2K released the final episode of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal on a YouTube livestream. Hosted by Cesaro, Sheamus, Rusev, and the ravishing Lana, the livestream introduced the final set of characters as the four hosts discussed who they’ll be playing with once the new game comes out. The following Superstars will officially be part of the WWE 2K19 roster.
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre The Giant
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Booker T
- Bret “Hit Man” Hart
- British Bulldog
- Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Christian
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Goldberg
- Greg “The Hammer” Valentine
- Ivory
- Jacqueline
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lex Luger
- Lita
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Mr. McMahon
- Mr. Perfect
- Papa Shango
- “Ravishing” Rick Rude
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio
- Ric Flair
- “The Model” Rick Martel
- Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
- Ricky Morton
- Rikishi
- Robert Gibson
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Shawn Michaels
- Stephanie McMahon
- Sting
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Sycho Sid
- Tatanka
- “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
- The Godfather
- The Rock
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- The Undertaker
- Vader
WWE 2K19 now has 191 characters players can choose from, the largest so far out of all WWE 2K games. Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey were part of this week’s reveal as part of the pre-order package. The game also features AJ Styles as the cover and Daniel Bryan as the focus of this year’s 2K Showcase. 2K will also release a collectible Wooooo! Edition set to showcase the career of the legendary Nature Boy, Ric Flair.
WWE 2K19 is set to be released worldwide on October 9, 2018.
(Photo from WWE.com)
