5 extreme moments from Mick Foley’s career

As he revealed this week on RAW, Mick Foley will once again step foot inside Hell in a Cell as the guest referee. While he has since retired from in-ring competition, the legacy he left behind can never be duplicated ever again by today’s Superstars.

To remind you how dangerous Mick Foley really us, FOX Sports Philippines compiled the most hardcore and extreme moments of WWE’s resident madman. This list is not for the weak. Parental guidance is advised!

Showing Randy Orton How It’s Done

In 2004, Randy Orton made it his personal mission to eliminate every legend he comes across. Unfortunately for him, he came across the unhinged Mick Foley and as you can expect, all hell broke loose between the two. Their rivalry culminated at Backlash of that year when the two faced each other in a brutal Hardcore Match. Orton learned the hard way not to mess with Foley after he was introduced to some thumbtacks and Foley’s infamous “Barbie.”

Making a ‘Mania Moment with Edge

Mick Foley is a perfectionist when it comes to his matches and in 2006, he wanted a WrestleMania moment for the ages. He got his wish when he went head-to-head with the Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania 22. Edge gave him the fight of his life as he tried to match the psychopathy of Foley when it comes to inflicting punishment. And yes, we now know how the match ended — Edge taking Foley closer to hell via a flaming table.

Losing Two-Thirds of His Ear to Vader

What do you get when you put two of the most notorious wrestlers in history in a blood feud? It’s not about what you get, it’s about what you lose. And for Mick Foley, he lost two-thirds of his freaking right ear. It all happened in 1994 when he battled the equally dangerous Vader in Germany. Foley got trapped on the ropes and as he was struggling to break free, he ripped off parts of his ear. And just like the badass that he is, he still went on with the match.

Taking Vicious Chair Shots to the Head

At the Royal Rumble 1999, Foley got the beating of his life when he faced The Rock in a vicious “I Quit” Match for the WWF Championship. After putting Foley in handcuffs, The Rock proceeded to pummel Foley in the head with a solid steel chair multiple times, causing the chair to bend. The beating Foley received was so vicious, he had no memory of what exactly happened due to multiple concussions. Unfortunately for us, we all remembered.

Walking Into Hell and Living to Tell It

And how can we forget Mick Foley’s first time in hell? One of Foley’s most iconic matches took place at King of the Ring 1998 when he first entered Hell in a Cell against the Undertaker, of all people. It took the Deadman one huge toss from the top of a Cell to the announce table, a massive Chokeslam through the top of the cell and straight into the canvas, and a Tombstone Piledriver onto a sea of thumbtacks just to put away one crazy man. If the Undertaker had to do all that just to finish you off, then you’re one tough SOB. That’s Mick Foley for you.

