Monday Night Winners and Losers 9/10/18

You might as well change the name of Monday to Warday because another explosive episode of RAW came and went. As always, the show’s jam-packed with high octane action only the Red Brand can deliver.

And this week, we’re back tallying everyone into the Winners and Losers column for your reading pleasure. It’s another doozy of an episode so let’s not waste any more time.

Winner: Renee Young

Renee Young made history once again by being the first full-time female commentator in WWE history. How cool is that? Renee will bring her unique outlook of things to the table on Monday nights as WWE broke another barrier once again. Don’t worry about Jonathan Coachman. He’ll be taking over the pre-show panel discussions starting this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, so it’s not a sad thing for Corey Graves’ favorite punching bag.

Loser: Elias

Elias is almost certainly begging to be interrupted week after week. The plus side is that the ones interrupting him are actual WWE legends. This time, he got a visit from one of the most extreme Superstars in history, Mick Foley. He came to announce that he’ll be officiating Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell before putting Elias in a match against Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion ended up scoring the win over Elias. Poor guy.

Winner: Ronda Rousey and Natalya

Even before winning the RAW Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey has been unstoppable. This week, however, Rousey was nursing a tweak on her rib. You’d think she’ll end up losing this week, right? Wrong. Rousey and Natalya floored their opponents easily as they picked up the win against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Rousey even stared down her Hell in a Cell opponent before making Mickie tap with another vicious armbar. Yikes.

Loser: The Riott Squad

After enjoying a winning streak the past few months, the Riott Squad are now in the midst of a losing streak, courtesy of the Bella Twins. After losing to the twins last week, Ruby Riott was determined to get back at Nikki Bella. Riott and her crew even trashed their locker room for good measure. But Nikki Bella’s willpower and overwhelming strength was too much for Riott, falling victim to a decisive Rack Attack 2.0 for the huge loss.

Winner: The Shield

What goes around, comes around. That’s basically the Shield’s motto this week as they take on all the guys who beat them up last week. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose scared Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre away as they blackmailed their way to a RAW Tag Team Championship match at Hell in a Cell. And as for Roman Reigns, he got to bury his rival Braun Strowman with a massive Samoan Drop off the stage area. The Big Dog wins this one.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

