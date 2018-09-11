Renee Young is now a full-time RAW commentator

After filling in for Jonathan Coachman on the August 13, 2018 episode of RAW and impressing almost everyone with her impressive skills, Renee Young becomes the first full-time female commentator in WWE history. Needless to say, she’s pretty hyped about it.

I am so so so insanely excited about this! To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others) ❤️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/fOKRKlheHE — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 10, 2018

Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed Renee Young to the commentary booth at the start of this week’s episode of RAW, marking Renee’s first day as Coach’s replacement. She will give up her pre-show discussion panel hosting duties to Coachman effective immediately, so don’t be surprised if you see the Coach opening the Hell in a Cell pre-show on Sunday. Renee Young’s latest milestone sparked positive reactions among the WWE and the WWE Universe alike.

Fans wanted Renee Young to be a permanent part of the RAW commentary and they finally got their wish. Jonathan Coachman himself was gracious about the move. He sent out a tweet to congratulate Renee, stating that she deserved to move to the table on RAW. “To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow. I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change,” the Coach wrote.

A sincere congratulations to @ReneeYoungWWE for a much deserved move to the table on Raw. To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow. I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 10, 2018

WWE personalities also expressed their excitement for Renee Young. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H led the pack in sending out their congratulations, while her friends and counterparts from SmackDown Live also congratulated their former resident correspondent. SmackDown GM Paige, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Bayley, and even the dastardly Samoa Joe took time to send some congratulatory words for Renee. Check out some of their reactions below.

CONGRATULATIONS @ReneeYoungWWE 👏🏻 this is so awesome! Proud of you woman! https://t.co/WTypijBFyH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 10, 2018

Congrats to my Garth/blondie on this historic achievement. Couldn’t of happened to a better person! All the love @ReneeYoungWWE ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Vl6LOxUfSI — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 10, 2018

This!!!!!! Wow. What a time to be a woman in the WWE. Breaking barriers left and right! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Y4g26zwUt9 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 10, 2018

SO DESERVED! This is so cool. She’s so cool. 😬 https://t.co/TNQneEgHEa — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 10, 2018

I would like to think I had a hand in pushing this talented individual to lock down a more stable income for her household, but this isn’t about me. Congrats Renee. https://t.co/l7Ch5xZFhS — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 10, 2018

(Photo from WWE.com)

