WWE SummerSlam Preview: Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin may not have the same hype as the other matches at SummerSlam. They may be far from the main event and championship pictures. However, they’re placement on the card shouldn’t mean that their contest should be set aside.

Together, Balor and Corbin are capable of putting on a competitive match worthy of the summer’s biggest event. The two have met twice before, with each Superstar trading wins. WWE SummerSlam is the rubber match that can decide who will reign supreme over the other. Below are the cases for both Corbin and Balor as to why they will win their SummerSlam meeting.

The Case for Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin’s transformation to Constable Corbin has given him a dimension different from his Lone Wolf days. The man that wreaked havoc in NXT and put gloom over Raw and Smackdown is still there. What’s new with Corbin in recent times is his newfound position of power and influence.

Being Constable of Raw has made him more dangerous. History suggests that working with and being on the good side of authority will pay dividends. Be it through favorable stipulations or simply getting away with shorthanded tactics, WWE’s powerful figures always get their way. Constable Corbin is capable of utilizing the full power of his association with Stephanie McMahon to get the win over Finn Balor.

The Case for Finn Balor

Simply put, Finn Balor is no joke. Go around the wrestling world and there lie all the evidence needed to prove the Irishman’s prowess. Him having the longest reigning NXT champion adds to his legendary status. Also at NXT, he’s been able to hang around with other top guys such as Hideo Itami, Neville, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe. Balor should always be respected for being the inaugural WWE Universal Champion and winning it against Seth Rollins, is an accolade always to be respected.

Don’t disregard his in-ring skills despite his lack of recent major accomplishments. This is the reason he’s always in the mix for Universal Championship contention. A Finn Balor at 100% health, energy, and focus will be too much for even an Authority-backed Constable Corbin to handle.

The Case for the Demon Finn

If Corbin’s Constable persona is to be wary off, then Finn Balor summoning his inner demons is something to be scared off. When the darkness sets over him and he becomes the unstoppable dynamo that comes with the demon, his opponents stand little to no chance of winning over him.

However, at the rate that this feud is going, it doesn’t seem like Finn will need to channel the demon for SummerSlam. Balor looks to be confident and capable enough to outwrestle Constable Corbin on his own. If he should lose, then any rematch after SummerSlam would merit the arrival of Demon Finn Balor.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

————

