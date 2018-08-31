Offbeat WWE News of the Week 8/31/18

It’s impossible to have a mundane week in the world of WWE. That’s why we made it our job to compile the craziest, most off-the-wall WWE news we could find on a weekly basis.

The Adventure of Kairi Sane’s NXT Title

The newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane definitely knows how to throw a party, literally. At a recent NXT taping, Sane accidentally threw the title away as she was throwing away gold coins to the crowd. Luckily, a fan caught the title for her and Sane apologized immediately. More luckier was the fan that caught the entire incident on camera and uploaded it to Twitter. It’s just a fine example of how adorable Kairi Sane really is.

Velveteen Dream’s Twitter Got Hacked

Speaking of Twitter, Velveteen Dream became the latest victim of wrestlers getting hacked on the popular social media platform. Aside from tweeting a few obnoxious tweets through Dream’s account, the hacker also released Dream’s personal phone number for everyone to see. Just a few weeks ago, Adam Cole’s Twitter account was also hacked while Goldberg claimed his anti-trump tweets were made by a hacker who took over the account.

Stone Cold Reacts to the Owens Stunner

During a heated match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship last Monday on RAW, Kevin Owens pulled out all the stops to try and regain the title. One of those moves was a Stunner, a classic of the Attitude Era. Everyone was impressed by Owens’ overall performance but one particular man took notice — the legendary Superstar who made the move famous, Stone Cold Steve Austin. And he only had two words to say, “Very interesting.”

Neville is Now a WWE Alumni

After news broke out about Neville’s status with the WWE, fans were excited about the potential matches he’ll definitely have in the independent circuit. But according to some reports, Neville was spotted at a medical facility where WWE provides medical testing for their talents, sparking more speculations that he’ll be back to the WWE in no time. We can at least put those rumors to rest as Neville has just been added to the WWE.com’s Alumni section.

The Rock Lands His Dream Role

After over 17 years, The Rock has finally landed his dream role. As announced by Deadline, The Rock was tapped to play the legendary Hawaiian king Kamehameha in an “epic-sized film.” The Rock expressed took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement. He also described this opportunity as a lifelong dream back when he started his Hollywood career in 2001. It sounds to us that we should expect another awesome movie from the People’s Champ.

