WWE: How the Bellas can fit in the revolution

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, made their surprise return to WWE programming during Summerslam. In the short time they’ve returned, they already made their second appearance during the last Raw. It’s nice to see them back.

However, the Women’s division is stacked. Rousey, Bayley, Bliss, Banks, and co. may not easily give up their spot for the twins. If the Bella Twins decide to return full-time, here are the roles they may fill to assimilate themselves in this new era of WWE Women’s wrestling.

Mentor the Riott squad

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan are relatively fresh faces in the WWE. It might take a while for them to become big players in the women’s division. This is so despite the aggressiveness they’re displaying. There’s no better way to advance this faster than having a Bella by their side. With proper mentoring and guidance, the trio will know what it takes to succeed and make it big in the WWE women’s division.

Introduce the women’s tag division

Rumors of a women’s tag division have been circulating for so long. It’s been teased to the WWE Universe again and again that it’s come to the point wherein people won’t believe it until they see it. The Bella Twins may take it upon themselves to be the ones who will usher in this new division. The Bellas turn this fantasy a reality. The duo will already have decent competition with Bayley and Banks, Natty and Rousey, a pair from the Riott Squad, and many more.

Be the valet

If their wrestling days are behind them, the Bella Twins can also take on the role of valets. Brie can accompany husband Daniel Brian in SDL, while Nikki can offer her services to a Superstar that can use the reputation boost via association. This way, they can stay relatively safe from the rest of the women’s division. They also can easily integrate themselves back into WWE programming.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

