Two female legends compete at Evolution

Trish Stratus and Lita, two of the most legendary female wrestlers in WWE, will once again be in active competition for one night only at the all-female PPV Evolution.

Two weeks ago, the first match for Evolution was announced as Trish Stratus will take on Alexa Bliss, the woman most fans believe to be Stratus’ spiritual successor. And today, WWE.com officially announced that Lita will also return to the ring at the much-hyped PPV, this time against one of her longtime rivals, Mickie James.

Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition in 2006 but she made some sporadic appearances since then. Her last proper match took place at WrestleMania XXVII when she teamed up with John Morrison and reality star Snooki. With a lot of ring rust to shake off, can Stratus prepare to take on Alexa Bliss, one of today’s best female wrestlers in WWE?

Meanwhile, Lita also chose to end her career as an active wrestler in 2006 at the hands of Mickie James. Since then, Lita spent most of her time as a commentator and a panelist for various PPVs. How can Lita overcome her co-veteran Mickie James who is currently still wrestling in her prime as a member of Alexa Bliss’ entourage?

Since Evolution is just around the corner, rumors about potential matches already popped out. The rumored main event is still Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the RAW Women’s Championship, while some speculate that Asuka will be transferred to RAW, allowing her to gun for Ronda Rousey’s title as well. Naomi also teased a match between her and former WWE Superstar Melina, but these rumors have yet to be confirmed.

(Photos from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.