Batista on leaving wrestling for Hollywood

Dave “Batista” Bautista recently sat for an interview with talkSport as he talked about why he left WWE in 2010 and how he transitioned from being a wrestler to a full-blown Hollywood actor.

According to Batista, his departure in 2010 was admittedly out of spite. “”First it came from me discovering I was a horrible actor. I wanted to become a better actor and I wanted to do it while I was still with WWE,” he said. From there, Batista asked the WWE if he can get more acting jobs within the company’s studio, but WWE didn’t allow him.

"It was brave, and maybe a little stupid!"@DaveBautista tells @tSHandJ about his move from the #WWE to Hollywood superstar 📽️ pic.twitter.com/RI3b7tSOTY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 31, 2018

“They would not give me the opportunity within the company. I said that I should be given the opportunity to do it outside of the company, and they said ‘absolutely not.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m going to let my contract run out, and I’m gonna leave.’ So that’s exactly what I did and I set out to be an actor,” Batista added.

Since leaving WWE, Batista took on smaller roles in movies such as The Man with The Iron Fists in 2012 before scoring the role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, possibly his most memorable film role yet. He described the career changes he had made over the years as brave and “maybe a little stupid.”

“It was brave and maybe a little stupid,” Batista said. “It was three years of me barely working. You know, [I had] a nice thing with the WWE. I made a very good living there. I was very comfortable and I could have stuck with that, but I just wanted to do something else,” Batista said.

(Photo from WWE.com)

