Big Cass speaks out since his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass did a recent interview on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast to share some insights about his WWE release and how he’s been doing since (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Cass admitted he did a lot of mistakes during his stint in the WWE and he believes the company made the right decision. “I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me,” Cass said. “To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore,” he added.

Cass also believed he deserved the heat he got from the boss himself. When asked if he would fire himself if he was Vince McMahon, Cass firmly said, “Yeah, I would have. I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.”

But today, Cass said he’s doing better than he was. “I’m doing good, just living my life right now. Hitting the gym, waiting for my 90-day [no compete clause] to end. Anticipating what’s next on my schedule, trying to get myself in the best shape possible. Just living life, I don’t know how else to say it,” Cass said candidly.

BUY TIX NOW @ http://www.btwtickets.com/events/2018-09-21.html LIVE IN SPARTANBURG Mick Foley, Big C vs. James Storm,… Posted by Big Time Wrestling on Friday, 31 August 2018

Prior to the interview a month ago, Big Time Wrestling announced Big Cass’ first wrestling show since he was fired from WWE, billing him as Big Cazz. But last week, his name was changed to Big C. It’s probably for the best.

