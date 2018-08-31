WWE: 5 Superstars who called it quits live

Quitting your day job must be hard, but imagine if your job requires you to wrestle your co-workers in front of millions of people on a weekly basis. Can you gather enough courage to air your intention to leave your job?

Well, these Superstars certainly did. Before Kevin Owens called it quits in this week’s episode of RAW, there were others who did so with much more bitterness in their hearts. For your viewing pleasure, here are some of the instances Superstars quit their jobs live.

Batista

Before he was Drax the Destroyer, Batista made a bigger impact in WWE. But prior to his infamous exit in 2010, he was a more resentful man who antagonized the likes of John Cena and Rey Mysterio. It all boiled down on the May 24, 2010 edition of RAW when he was forced to compete after surviving a grueling I Quit match the night prior. Batista had no choice but to scream “I quit!” as the crowd sang to him the universal song for people they don’t like.

Joey Styles

When loudmouths leave the company, they tend to so in the loudest way possible. That’s what former commentator Joey Styles did on the May 1, 2006 edition of RAW when he announced his departure. Styles went ahead to air his dirty laundry as he lashed out on Vince McMahon and the rest of the RAW commentary team about the use of the term “sports entertainment.” He ended his tirade with a loud “I quit!”, garnering a mixed reaction from the crowd.

Eve Torres

Before the women’s revolution of today started, Eve Torres was the flag bearer of women’s wrestling. Her seemingly endless energy and athleticism made her matches fun to watch. Unfortunately, she ended her career with bitterness after losing the Divas Championship against Kaitlyn. We get that losing your championship sucks, but did she really have to quit right there and then? Anyway, that’s how she decided to end her impressive WWE career.

Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate was so over the top, he sent his advocate Paul Heyman to quit for him because the WWE Universe didn’t deserve his presence. Wait, what? On the May 7, 2012 edition of RAW, Lesnar did exactly that as Heyman announced that the former world champion won’t be returning to the WWE, citing the politics and corporate BS as the reasons behind. It wasn’t permanent though as he came back months later to break Triple H’s arm, as you do.

John Bradshaw Layfield

John Bradshaw Layfield takes the cake for the grandest exit from the company. Defending his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XXV against a Joker-fied Rey Mysterio, JBL lost in an incredibly embarrassing fashion. It only took Mysterio 21 seconds to hit the champion with a massive 619 and win his first Intercontinental Championship. JBL was so distraught by the loss, his only course of action was to say “I quit!” in front of over 70,000 in attendance.

Photo from WWE.com

