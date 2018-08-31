The best WWE matches of the week — 8/31/18

Before we greet the weekend, how about we revisit once again the best matches that took place this week? Trust us, it’s going to be fun.

From shocking betrayals to dramatic statements, these matches stood out from the shows they represent. Rather than spend 6+ hours catching up, just check out these five matches collected by FOX Sports Philippines to get your weekly WWE fix.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens – RAW

Go watch this match right now because Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens will not disappoint you one bit. After issuing yet another open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship, Rollins was in for a ride when Owens made his return and vowed to regain the title. What happened next was a fantastic match between two of the best wrestlers of today, you just have to see it to believe it. Owens lost so hard, it prompted him to quit WWE right there and then.

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella – SmackDown Live

We go back to another title match as Carmella tried to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Champion from the formidable Charlotte Flair. This match proved why you shouldn’t let the frustration get to you as the Princess of Staten Island got consumed by it, allowing the champion to retain the championship. Stick around after the match to witness Becky Lynch issue a Hell in a Cell challenge for Charlotte’s title in the most badass way there is.

Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto – 205 Live

The tension between the Lucha Party and the Murphy-Nese alliance continued this week on 205 Live as Buddy Murphy took on Kalisto in a highly physical main event. The fight was so heated, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Tony Nese got ejected because they’re starting to scuffle at ringside. Kalisto and Murphy were left to settle the score by themselves and after a decisive Murphy’s Law, the Lucha Party suffers another major loss from the gym buddies.

Ricochet & Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong – NXT

Sometimes, the more awkward partners tend to bring the best results. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for the NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and the NXT North American Champion Ricochet. After seemingly working well with each other during the earlier part of the match, one miscommunication from the champions caused them the match as the always crafty Adam Cole took out Dunne with a Last Shot for the huge win.

Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre – RAW

Revenge is best served cold and according to Braun Strowman, it’s also best served by a giant. After getting a Shield beatdown last week, Strowman reluctantly teamed up with Roman Reigns in this week’s tag team main event. But instead of taking on their opponents, the Monster Among Men recruited the help of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to exact revenge on Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose. It’s probably best not to piss off a giant in any circumstance.

Photo from WWE.com

