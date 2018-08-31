LOOK: WWE’s Yearbook Class of 2018

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day, take a look at this year’s WWE Yearbook featuring all your favorite Superstars in the active roster as one entire class of goofballs and troublemakers.

WWE.com released this special gallery of the entire roster today. The yearbook is as wacky as it can be with various members of the roster standing out from the rest of the brooding fellas. A few examples include Mustafa Ali’s cool Iron Man-inspired suit, the New Day with their mountain of pancakes, and Karl Anderson’s abs.

Some of them were too big to fit in their respective spaces like the Bludgeon Brothers and their massive mallets, as well as Tony Nese’s biceps. Daniel Bryan was too big, he had to occupy three slots. The Undertaker’s ominous form can’t be contained in one slot and unsurprisingly, Braun Strowman almost spilled out of the page just to fit in.

The yearbook is also complete with superlatives that totally applies to a select few Superstars. Jeff Hardy and Asuka got Most Unique with their cool face paints and colorful masks while Finn Balor and Sasha Banks got Most Popular. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Naomi got Best Couple which will probably upset Miz and Maryse.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose easily bagged the Best Friends superlative while the IIconics was awarded with Most Talkative as expected from two of WWE’s loudest loudmouths. But probably the best superlative goes to Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega as they were deemed Most Likely to Succeed.

This isn’t the first time the WWE released such an adorable gallery. Last year, they also had a yearbook that featured Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles as Most Athletic, Lana and Breezango as the Most Dressed, and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the Most Talented.

Photos from WWE.com

—

