5 Significant Title Wins in SummerSlam History

This year’s SummerSlam hosted a few significant title wins in Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey. Reigns ended Brock Lesnar’s nearly 500-day reign of terror as the WWE Universal Champion, while Ronda made history by becoming the first and only woman to win a UFC title and a WWE title.

There’s a reason why SummerSlam is the second biggest event in WWE. For 30 years and counting, the Biggest Party of the Summer gave us groundbreaking championship victories that helped shape the WWE as we know it. Here are some of the finest examples.

The Women’s Revolution at Its Finest

It’s not a secret that Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks were essential in legitimizing women’s wrestling in WWE. Take their instant classic of a match at SummerSlam 2016 as one of the finest examples of female prowess. Dubbed as the most dangerous women’s singles match in history, both women fought valiantly for the newly-minted Women’s Championship and by the end of the night, Charlotte Flair reclaims the title she herself made significant.

A Match Heard Around Wembley Stadium

This match had everything: a historic arena, a sold-out crowd of over 80,000, the finest wrestling precision, and a fantastic story to tell. Bret Hart defended his Intercontinental Championship against his own brother-in-law The British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992. And honestly, what else could go wrong when two of the best wrestlers in the business collide? Bulldog ended up winning and elevating the value of the title in just one clinic of a wrestling match.

Triple H Ushers in The Yes Movement

Daniel Bryan began his journey as the champion of the masses at SummerSlam 2013 when he won his first WWE Championship, beating John Cena in iconic fashion with a Busaiku Knee. This monumental win in Bryan’s career served as the catalyst to his legendary victory at WrestleMania 30 but before he achieved that, Bryan had to be betrayed by Triple H and Randy Orton in probably the most heartbreaking MITB cash-in in history.

Breaking the Barriers with a Single Win

We go back to another Intercontinental Championship win, this time involving arguably the most important woman in WWE history, Chyna. That’s right, a woman actually won a title held exclusively by men. It all happened at SummerSlam 2000 when Chyna pinned Trish Stratus in a mixed tag team match. Due to some specific stipulations, the 8th Wonder of the World was able to score her second Intercontinental Championship—the only woman to do so.

The Age of Lesnar Officially Begins

If you think Brock Lesnar is scary as a part-timer, The Beast is far more ferocious as a full-timer. Lesnar has constantly shook the foundations of the WWE even during his rookie year in 2002. He has decimated legends like Hulk Hogan and Rob Van Dam on his way to the top. It all culminated at that year’s SummerSlam when Lesnar defeated The Rock to become the youngest world champion in history at the time. This match gave everyone a glimpse of the future — a landscape ruled by The Beast Incarnate.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.