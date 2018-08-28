Daniel Bryan on his favorite moment in WWE

Believe it or not, Daniel Bryan’s favorite moment in his entire career as a professional wrestler didn’t involve any actual wrestling at all.

In an interview with Brandon Collymore during the unveiling of Daniel Bryan’s WWE 2K19 Showcase Mode, Bryan shared his favorite moment in WWE. Considering how he’s created memorable moments that includes his multiple WrestleMania victories and his classic rivalries with legendary superstars, the moment he picked was totally unexpected.

Bryan cited a championship ceremony in 2013 that involved John Cena and Randy Orton unifying the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship as his favorite moment. “It was supposed to be all about Randy Orton and John Cena but the Seattle crowd just chanted ‘Daniel Bryan’ through the whole thing. That’s super cool, but that’s not the reason why I love it most because that was the last time my dad got to see me wrestle before he died,” Bryan said.

Bryan continued to share the story of how his dad reacted to the amount of support the WWE Universe is giving to his son. “I really knew it was special to him was when he told it to my sister and my sister was like, ‘Dad just talked about it for forty-five minutes about how — because he had never gotten to see me get that kind of reaction before — and I think as a father and me as a father now it’s like that holds a special place in my heart.”

Photo from WWE.com

