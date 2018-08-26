The best WWE matches of the week 8/24/18

The SummerSlam fever took WWE by storm! New champions were crowned, rivalries were put on the pedestal, and history was made. This week, the four weekly shows look to keep the fire burning.

As always, if you’re too lazy to check out the fun matches this week (And trust us, there were a LOT of fun matches), we’re here to compile you the matches that mattered the most. So for your binging pleasure, here are this week’s best of the best.

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor – RAW

The newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns proved to the WWE Universe that he’s a fighting champion by offering Finn Balor a rematch for the title, mere hours after he himself was part of a grueling match at SummerSlam. Balor gave it his all, but he still failed to recapture the gold, even after Reigns got distracted by a briefcase-wielding giant. Still, it was a great main event but stay a little longer and you’ll see a certain group reunite.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton – SmackDown Live

After weeks of suffering vicious attacks from Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy finally got a chance to beat him at his own game. It wasn’t so much of a match after Hardy ended it with a low blow, but he certainly didn’t stop there. The onslaught spilled out to the crowd as Hardy unleashed all his anger at the sniveling viper. To top it all off, Hardy gave Orton one huge Swanton Bomb among the crowd. Revenge is best served cold and mid-air, as they say.

Tornado Tag: Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese – 205 Live

How do you handle a heated rivalry between two teams? By pitting them against each other in a tornado tag match! 205 Live did exactly that as the two halves of Lucha Party, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, took their beef with Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese to the next level. As you can expect, it was a banger of a main event as things got physical real quick. In the end, Dorado and Metalik, with the help of Kalisto, outsmarted their opponents for the win.

No DQ Match: New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers – SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live closed off the show with a huge SummerSlam rematch as The Bludgeon Brothers defended their tag team titles against New Day, this time in a No DQ match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods used this to their advantage, throwing everything they could to stop the sinister champions. New Day eventually won the titles for the fifth time, but this was a fight they wouldn’t forget because the Bludgeons didn’t go down without a fight.

Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson – NXT

We will cap off this list with another title rematch, this time for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. Pete Dunne once again faced off with this year’s UK Championship Tournament Winner, Zack Gibson. The challenger certainly wasn’t a chump, but c’mon, we’re talking about the Bruiserweight here. Both men didn’t waste a moment to show everyone what they got, but it was ultimately Dunne’s night. With an authoritative Bitter End, Dunne chalked off another day as the longest reigning active champion in WWE today.

Photo from WWE.com

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.