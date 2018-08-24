Kaitlyn on her WWE return and MYC 2018

After a long hiatus away from wrestling, former Divas Champion is more than ready to make a comeback and reclaim her heyday as the powerhouse the women’s division should be worried about.

WWE released an interview of Kaitlyn as part of their promotion for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament 2018. Sporting a new look far from her previous stint in WWE and a revitalized focus for competition, Kaitlyn shared what inspired her to return to in-ring competition.

“It’s been 4.5 years since I was standing inside a WWE ring. Seeing how far the women have come in just the time since I’ve left is just an amazing feeling and I’m so proud just to be a part of it because things were way different when I started with WWE 8 years ago. It’s incredible, just the evolution of the women and women’s wrestling, so I’m just proud to be here,” Kaitlyn said.

The former champion also said she appreciates the warm welcome fans gave her on social media after she was announced as the first Mae Young Classic participant. She didn’t expect to be the first participant but she believes she has what it takes to win the whole thing. She also promised to bring with her a brand new set of moves to her arsenal.

Kaitlyn’s left WWE in 2014 to focus on her fitness clothing company and her personal well-being. But earlier this year, she decided to come out of retirement and further her wrestling career. She gathered some experiences from independent circuits before being called up by WWE to be part of the Mae Young Classic 2018.

Photo from WWE.com